Gavin & Stacey return teased by BBC: “One day”

The BBC has hinted at the potential return of Gavin & Stacey following the sitcom’s record-breaking Christmas special last year.

Whilst announcing the BBC’s 2020 festive schedule, the broadcaster’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore told BBC News a follow-up to last year’s episode hadn’t been planned, saying: “That wasn’t something that was going to happen this year,” before adding: “One day.”

The sitcom, written by and starring Ruth Jones and James Corden, ran on BBC Three and BBC One between 2007 and 2010, before returning in 2019, which saw Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Rob Brydon and Melanie Walters reprise their beloved roles for a one-off Christmas special.

Gavin & Stacey broke records with its return last year, becoming the most-watched Christmas show of the decade after 11.6 million viewers – almost half of the TV audience at 8:30pm – tuned in to watch the special.

The episode left viewers on a major cliffhanger ending, which saw Nessa (Jones) propose to Smithy (Corden) on Christmas Day in Barry Island.

Fans have since been asking whether the special’s closing question meant that we’d see the gang return for a full series, which Corden answered during a screening of the special last year, telling the crowd: “I think obviously there is room for it to move on, so all I’m going to say now is, who knows?”

However, he added that there was “no plan” at the time, while earlier this year, Jones told RadioTimes.com: “I wish I could say that we would do it but genuinely there are no plans at the moment.”

While Gavin & Stacey won’t be returning this Christmas, The BBC recently announced its 2020 line-up, which includes a Doctor Who Christmas special, the return of Blankety Blank and eight-part series The Serpent.

