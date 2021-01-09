James Bond and 7-Up director Michael Apted dies age 79

Michael Apted, the director behind James Bond film The World is Not Enough, has died aged 79.

The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker was best known for directing the 1999 Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan and ITV’s Up series, which documented the lives of 14 people every seven years.

Apted began his TV career working on Up, which aired documentaries every seven years from 1964 until 2019, when a special episode of the show, 63 Up, was released.

He went on to direct episodes of Coronation Street and The Dustbinmen before breaking into film with Coal Miner’s Daughter, Gorillas in the Mist, Nell, The World is Not Enough and more recently, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

His more recent TV work included directing episodes of TV series including Masters of Sex, Ray Donavan and Bloodline.

A number of Apted’s colleagues paid tribute to the director this morning, including Narnia star Ben Barnes.

“We all doted on Michael Apted as he directed, ‘The Voyage of The Dawn Treader,'” Barnes wrote in a tweet. “He was not only a brilliant director but an extremely charming, funny, straight-shooting, kind and thoughtful man. I shall miss him.”

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said on Twitter that Apted was “beloved by all those who worked with him”, writing: “He was a director of enormous talent and range and unique in his ability to move effortlessly and successfully between all these genres.”

“We loved working with him on The World is Not Enough and send our love and support to his friends, family and colleagues,” they added.

Garbage, the band who performed the Bond theme for The World is Not Enough, described Apted on Twitter as a “delightful, charming soul”, adding: “Thank you for sprinkling us with some of your stardust.”

