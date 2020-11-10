Meet I’m A Celebrity’s Giovanna Fletcher – 2020 contestant and author

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity is just days away, with this year’s famous line-up camping out in the historic Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

With the long-running show’s 20th series starting on November 15th, there’ll be a new cohort of 12 celebrities being put through their paces by hosts Ant and Dec in the UK-based Bushtucker Trials.

Entering the castle this year is Giovanna Fletcher – an author, podcaster and Cbeebies presenter who is ready to take on the gruelling challenge that is I’m A Celebrity.

ITV announced Fletcher as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up at the end of A Jungle Story special, alongside the likes of EastEnders’ Shane Richie, presenter Victoria Derbyshire and Olympian Sir Mo Farah.

Here’s everything you need to know about Giovanna Fletcher ahead of I’m A Celebrity 2020.

Who is Giovanna Fletcher?

Age: 35

Instagram: @MrsGiFletcher

Twitter: @MrsGiFletcher

Job: Author and podcaster

Author, vlogger and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher is best known for presenting CBeebies’ The Baby Club and for hosting the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, based on her book of the same name.

She’s interviewed The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton on her show and appeared on Loose Women, Lorraine and All Star Mr & Mrs alongside her husband, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, with whom she has three children.

Fletcher has also written several books, including novels such as Billy and Me, You’re the One That I Want, Dream a Little Dream and Always with Love.

She regularly posts on her YouTube channel, which boasts 178,000 subscribers, filming videos about motherhood, raising children and Q&As.

Phobias? “Heights. My legs go wobbly and you can’t rationalise it!”

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the castle? “I am not that controversial so nothing.”

Role in the camp? “Mum, friend and giver of hugs!”

Who will she miss most? “My husband, Tom, and my three children.”

Dream campmate? “The Queen, Judi Dench and Ant Middleton so he can help us with all the survival skills.”

Relationship status? Married.

What has Giovanna Fletcher said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Fletcher took to Twitter to announce her involvement in I’m A Celebrity 2020 on Sunday, writing: “I’m a huge fan of the show so was blown away to be asked. [Her husband] @tomfletcher has taken over my account as I’m off to have an adventure, I hope to bring you some fun and laughter while I do so!”

Sooo… the news is out! I’m taking part in @imacelebrity ???? I’m a huge fan of the show so was blown away to be asked. @tomfletcher has taken over my account as I’m off to have an adventure, I hope to bring you some fun and laughter while I do so! Big love to you all xx #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JQjb7orSMh — Giovanna Fletcher (@MrsGiFletcher) November 8, 2020

The author also revealed that she’s excited to take on the I’m A Celeb challenge, telling ITV: “As soon as I got the call asking if I would take part, it was a no brainer for me as I am such a fan.”

“It’s going to be so weird when I arrive, as it will be like stepping inside my TV!” she added. “I’m A Celebrity is such feel good television and I can’t wait to take on the trails and be part of the camp.”

Series 20 of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on 15th November at 9pm.