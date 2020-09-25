Meet the cast of Honour

Gwyneth Hughes (Doing Money) has penned the factual drama Honour, based on the so-called honour killing of Banaz Mahmod in 2006.

Advertisement

Keeley Hawes leads the cast as the real-life police detective DCI Caroline Goode, whom we meet at the start of the two-part drama following the disappearance of Banaz.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Honour.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Keeley Hawes plays DCI Caroline Goode

ITV

Who is DCI Caroline Goode? The real-life former Scotland Yard detective who investigated the murder of Banaz Mahmod, and who was awarded a Queen’s Police Medal for her efforts.

Banaz (seen in short police interview clips, and played by Buket Komur) was killed in 2006 on the orders of her father and uncle after she left an abusive relationship to be with another man.

Where have I seen Keeley Hawes? Hawes first came to our attention in the likes of Tipping the Velvet and Spooks, and has gone on to star in (and often headline) projects as varied as Ashes to Ashes (as Alex Drake), ITV’s The Durrells, Line of Duty (as Lindsay), and the record-breaking BBC thriller Bodyguard.

Rhianne Barreto plays Bekhal

ITV

Who is Bekhal? The older sister of Banaz Mahmod, Bekhal ran away from the family home prior to her sister’s death. She testified for the prosecution during the trial related to Banaz’s murder.

Where have I seen Rhianne Barreto before? Barreto is best known for playing Sophie in the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna. She’s also starred in the TV series Dixi, and more recently in Isolation Stories and Day by Day.

Mark Stanley plays DS Andy Craig

ITV

Who is DS Andy Craig? DS Andy Craig is a police detective working on the investigation into the so-called ‘honour killing’ of Banaz Mahmod.

Where have I seen Mark Stanley before? Stanley recently reprised his role as alcoholic detective Hugo Duffy in the second season of Netflix police procedural drama Criminal: UK. He also recently starred opposite his Honour co-star Alexa Davies in another factual time Drama, White House Farm. Other projects have included Sanditon (as Lord Babington), Elizabeth is Missing, the TV mini-series Little Women (as Professor Bhaer) and Run (as Finnie).

Alexa Davies plays Keilly Jones

Who is Keilly Jones? An analyst working on the police investigation into the disappearance and murder of Banaz Mahmod.

Where have I seen Alexa Davies before? Davies is no stranger to factual crime drama, having recently played Julie Mugford in the drama White House Farm. She’s also starred in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (as Young Rosie); Detectorists (as Kate); Silent Witness; Raised by Wolves; Harlots (as Betsey Fletcher); and Dead Pixels.

Michael Jibson plays DS Stuart Reeves

ITV

Who is DS Stuart Reeves? DS Stuart Reeves is a police detective investigating the death of Banaz Mahmod in 2006.

Where have I seen Michael Jibson before? Two years ago Jibson won an Oliver Award for his performance as King George III in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton in London. On-screen, he’s appeared in big budget films including Beauty and the Beast, 1917 (as Lieutenant Hutton), and Les Misérables (as the Foreman who fires Fantine). More recently, he played Tecwen Whittock in ITV’s factual comedy drama Quiz.

Moe Bar-El plays Rahmat Sulemani

ITV

Who is Rahmat Sulemani? The boyfriend of Banaz Mahmod, and the man she left her abusive husband for.

Where have I seen Moe Bar-El? The actor is best known for roles in The Bureau (as Shapur Zamani) and in Tehran (as Karim). He’s also appeared in the likes of Casualty, Doctors, and Snatch.

Umit Ulgen plays Mahmod Mahmod

ITV

Who is Mahmod Mahmod? The father of Banaz and Bekhal Mahmod.

Where have I seen Umit Ulgen before? The actor has made appearances in projects as varied as Doctor Strange (as Sol Rama), The Tunnel, The Bureau (as Commendenant Sehrat), and Spectre.

Selva Rasalingham plays Ari Mahmod

ITV

Who is Ari Mahmod? The uncle of Banaz and Bekhal Mahmod.

Where have I seen Selva Rasalingham before? Rasalingham played Umar Kazemi in EastEnders, and Barek in Versailles. He’s also starred in Cursed, Skyfall, The Mummy (as King Menehptre), and The Devil’s Double.

Advertisement

Honour airs on ITV this September. Contact IKWRO Women’s Rights Organisation for more information about Honour Based Abuse. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.