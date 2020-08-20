Netflix series Criminal, a crime procedural drama set almost entirely inside a police interrogation room, is officially returning for a second season.

The new episodes were shot in January, before lockdown, with most of the main cast returning for the show’s second outing.

The show blends tight, Line of Duty-type police interrogation scenes with office politics and (the suggestion of) romance, with a focus on one criminal or crime per feature-length episode.

Here’s everything you need to know about Criminal season two.

When is Criminal season 2 on Netflix?

Criminal is back for a four-part second season on 16th September 2020.

The first season was accompanied by three international variants – Criminal: France, Criminal: Spain, and Criminal: Germany, each following a different set of officers and suspects.

However, it looks like only the UK version will be returning for the present – but series creator Jim Field Smith has said “we’d love to do more of the others [versions from other countries] for sure”.

Just U.K. for now. We’d love to do more of the others for sure. — Jim Field Smith (@jimfieldsmith) August 19, 2020

Criminal season 2 cast

Season one starred Katherine Kelly (Liar), Lee Ingleby (Broadchurch) and Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) as police detectives conducting the interrogations, and all will be returning for the second season.

Previous episodes of the crime procedural drama included guest stars (all playing the suspected criminals being questioned by the team), with the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell. We’ve yet to learn who will guest star in season two, but we’ll keep this page updated with any casting news.

According to the Netflix synopsis, season two will feature “four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural”.

Season one also featured a potential romance between Kelly and Ingleby’s characters (whom we never see outside the police station), so we may see that continue into season two.

Criminal season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Criminal season two, but we’ll add it to this page if and when Netflix releases it.

