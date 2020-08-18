Three senior producers “part ways” with The Ellen DeGeneres Show after “toxic” workplace allegations

Warner Bros has confirmed that three executive producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have left the long-running talk show after allegations of a “toxic” workplace surfaced in July.

Advertisement

Variety reported that Ellen DeGeneres herself addressed around 200 staff by video conference call after Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman left the show following the allegations of a toxic workplace culture, a story broken by Buzzfeed.

DeGeneres was reportedly emotional and apologetic in the call and a number of sources told Variety that she said she was “not perfect” and realised that, in an effort to run the show as a well-oiled machine, sometimes leaders were not as sensitive to others as they should have been.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In late July, DeGeneres penned a letter to staff addressing the allegations, writing: “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

She also wrote that the show, along with Warner Bros, had immediately launched an investigation into the allegations. “We are taking steps, together, to correct the issues,” she said in the letter.

DeGeneres is famous for her adoption of the “Be Kind” phrase, which has become a mantra for many on social media, and her letter to staff referenced what it was like to be an outsider. She wrote that she knew what it was like to be “looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded”.

” To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

Three other executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt, who have been with The Ellen DeGeneres Show since its premiere in 2003, would remain with the NBC daytime talk show.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a spin-off, Ellen’s Game of Games, screen on ITV2 in the UK.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.