Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Anne Hegerty reveals Beat the Chasers will “definitely” be back

Anne Hegerty reveals Beat the Chasers will “definitely” be back

The Chase's popular spin-off will return for more episodes

From ITV Studios THE CHASE Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Chaser, Anne ÒThe GovernessÓ Hegerty © ITV Photographer: Matt Frost For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE CHASE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Popular Chaser Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess, has confirmed that recent ITV quiz Beat The Chasers will return for a second series.

Advertisement

The show, which sees the format of The Chase flipped on its head as individual contestants take on a team of Chasers, proved to be perfect lockdown viewing when it aired for a week in April.

The short series of five episodes left viewers hungry for more, and luckily more episodes are on their way.

“We’re definitely looking to do more as soon as we can,” Anne exclusively told RadioTimes.com. “We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, “This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes.”

“We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous. I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in.’

Beat the Chasers
Beat the Chasers (ITV)

Of course it might be a while before they can get back in the studio, but it’s good to know more episodes are coming.

Anne, who appears on the show with host Bradley Walsh and fellow Chasers Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha, also says that she and her teammates are genuinely competitive – they hate it when the contestants win.

“We don’t like losing, we do mind about it,” she admits. “I’ve been known to come back down the steps and kick the set because I’m so angry at having lost!”

Advertisement

Anne’s show, Britain’s Brightest Family returns to ITV later this month, while The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays at 5pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Chase

From ITV Studios THE CHASE Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Chaser, Anne ÒThe GovernessÓ Hegerty © ITV Photographer: Matt Frost For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THE CHASE or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

The Chase

There will be some familiar names on The Chase royal wedding special

Chase Who

Bradley Walsh wants to cast The Chase stars as Doctor Who villains

Beat the Chasers Jenny Ryan

Beat The Chasers’ Jenny Ryan says it’s “not impossible” to win gruelling new quiz: “We’re fallible”

Beat the Chasers Mark Labbett

“The pressure is on us!” Beat the Chasers star Mark Labbett on how new format reverses roles