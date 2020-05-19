Anne Hegerty reveals Beat the Chasers will “definitely” be back

Popular Chaser Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess, has confirmed that recent ITV quiz Beat The Chasers will return for a second series.

Advertisement

The show, which sees the format of The Chase flipped on its head as individual contestants take on a team of Chasers, proved to be perfect lockdown viewing when it aired for a week in April.

The short series of five episodes left viewers hungry for more, and luckily more episodes are on their way.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

“We’re definitely looking to do more as soon as we can,” Anne exclusively told RadioTimes.com. “We knew when we were filming it that this was a really good show, we were saying to each other, “This is really exciting, we are having such close finishes.”

“We thought it would go down well but the ratings were just tremendous. I’m very glad that we got that under our belts before lockdown began – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s brilliant we got it in.’

Of course it might be a while before they can get back in the studio, but it’s good to know more episodes are coming.

Anne, who appears on the show with host Bradley Walsh and fellow Chasers Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha, also says that she and her teammates are genuinely competitive – they hate it when the contestants win.

“We don’t like losing, we do mind about it,” she admits. “I’ve been known to come back down the steps and kick the set because I’m so angry at having lost!”

Advertisement

Anne’s show, Britain’s Brightest Family returns to ITV later this month, while The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays at 5pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.