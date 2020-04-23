Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. All 9 seasons of Scrubs are coming to All 4

All 9 seasons of Scrubs are coming to All 4

The popular sitcom starring Zach Braff is arriving on the platform on 1st May

SCRUBS -

Medical comedy Scrubs will be made available to stream for free at the start of next month, with the hit Zach Braff sitcom arriving on All 4 from 1st May.

Advertisement

All nine series of the Emmy Award-winning series, which follows the medical career of John Dorian and the eccentric cast of characters that populate Sacred Heart Hospital, will be available on the platform.

The show, which ran from 2001 to 2010, is something of a cult classic, and in addition to Braff stars Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley and Ken Jenkins

Nick Lee, head of series acquisitions at Channel 4, said: “It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4.

“It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune ‘I’m No Superman’ going through our heads for the next few months!”

Earlier this month, stars Braff and Faison launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, on which they discuss the beloved sitcom episode by episode as they rewatch along with fans.

And now it will be easier than ever for fans to watch from the beginning and join in with the podcast – which is available on all the usual platforms, including Spotify and Apple podcasts.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Scrubs

SCRUBS - "Our Drunk Friend" -- Lucy learns a hard earned lesson about what it takes to be a doctor. Meanwhile J.D. and Turk spot a potential love connection between Denise and the new med student, Drew, as they play matchmakers with a little bit of help from Dr. Kelso, on "Scrubs," TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 (9:30-10:00 p.m., ET), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/KAREN NEAL) DONALD FAISON, ZACH BRAFF
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

SCRUBS -

Zach Braff and Donald Faison have launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 30/11/2019 - Programme Name: His Dark Materials - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 6) - Picture Shows: Lyra Belacqua (DAFNE KEEN), Dr Rendal (AMIT SHAH) - (C) Bad Wolf - Photographer: Simon Ridgway

His Dark Materials BBC One show's costume department sews scrubs for Covid-19 medics

Derry Girls

Derry Girls Orla and Erin have a special message from their “bunker”

Ghibli My Neighbour Totoro screengrab from trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92a7Hj0ijLs

Coronavirus: Feel-good TV shows and films to watch when you’re self-isolating or working from home