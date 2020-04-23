All 9 seasons of Scrubs are coming to All 4

Medical comedy Scrubs will be made available to stream for free at the start of next month, with the hit Zach Braff sitcom arriving on All 4 from 1st May.

All nine series of the Emmy Award-winning series, which follows the medical career of John Dorian and the eccentric cast of characters that populate Sacred Heart Hospital, will be available on the platform.

The show, which ran from 2001 to 2010, is something of a cult classic, and in addition to Braff stars Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley and Ken Jenkins

Nick Lee, head of series acquisitions at Channel 4, said: “It’s very exciting that we get to revive a past gem of Channel 4’s programming as Scrubs comes in its entirety to All 4.

“It will be the first time all nine seasons have been available on All 4, so we can’t wait to relive some of the show’s best moments and have the theme tune ‘I’m No Superman’ going through our heads for the next few months!”

Earlier this month, stars Braff and Faison launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, on which they discuss the beloved sitcom episode by episode as they rewatch along with fans.

And now it will be easier than ever for fans to watch from the beginning and join in with the podcast – which is available on all the usual platforms, including Spotify and Apple podcasts.

