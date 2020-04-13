Will The Nest return for season 2 on BBC One?

BBC One’s surrogacy thriller The Nest has recently come to a close, leaving fans to wonder whether more episodes could be on the way in the future.

The series stars Gentleman Jack‘s Sophie Rundle and Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston as a wealthy couple who are unable to conceive a child themselves.

They look towards a troubled teenager named Kaya (Sex Education‘s Mirren Mack) to be a surrogate, but in doing so they set themselves on a dangerous path to self-destruction.

The Nest draws attention to the societal problems that Glasgow faces and asks who is really being exploited – the wealthy couple with everything to lose or the entrepreneurial yet vulnerable teen?

Will there be a second series of The Nest?

There is yet to be any official confirmation as to whether The Nest will return to BBC One for series two.

Writer Nicole Taylor (Three Girls) has described The Nest as “the story I’ve wanted to tell all my life,” which is very much reflected in how the series wraps up its suspenseful plot quite neatly in episode five.

This suggests that the series could be a one-and-done, but it’s been popular enough that a follow-up is by no means impossible.

The Nest has drawn roughly 4 million people per episode, a solid number albeit well below BBC One’s most popular dramas like Line of Duty (12m) and Peaky Blinders (7m).

We’ll update this page with more information about The Nest series two as it comes in…

