When is Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow on? Which gameshows will he bring back?

Get ready to turn back the hands of time and take a trip down memory lane, as Alan Carr hosts brand new entertainment show, Epic Gameshow.

The comedian will be taking to ITV with the nostalgic series, which will see five of the country’s all-time favourite gameshows supersized and reinvigorated for the current day.

Contestants will get the chance to either win big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes. And alongside the entertaining, hilarious and nail-biting contests that viewers know and love, every

format will climax with an all-new epic endgame, bringing these iconic shows bang up to date.

So what games will be on the show? And when is it on?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Epic Gameshow on TV?

The exciting, new show will be coming to ITV in April 2020.

An exact release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but the show will appear on the network this spring.

Last year, ITV commissioned the series, which includes seven episodes lasting 60 minutes each.

Joe Mace, Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at ITV said: “We are really excited to bring these brilliant shows back to prime time with Alan Carr, they are the perfect match and we can’t wait for the audiences to fall in love with both.”

Who is the host?

Epic Gameshow will be presented by comedian Alan Carr, who is best known for his popular Channel 4 chat show, Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

Speaking of his new stint, Alan said: “It is such a privilege for me to be involved in these truly iconic shows that have brought so much joy to my childhood.

“A little bit of nostalgia but a whole load of fun. Big shoes to fill I know, but these shows should be back on telly for a whole new generation to sit down and enjoy with their family just like I did all those years ago!”

What games will be featured on the show?

The legendary formats getting the big scale treatment are Play Your Cards Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky, Bullseye, and The Price is Right.

Play Your Cards Right

Originally hosted by the late Bruce Forsyth, this game sees couples test their skill and knowledge of public opinion in the hope of winning prizes.

Take Your Pick

One of the first game shows to hit the TV, Des O’Connor hosted the show that offered contestants the choice to either “take the money” or “open the box,” a bit like Noel Edmond’s Deal or No Deal.

Strike It Lucky

Strike It Lucky (or Michael Barrymore’s Strike It Rich from 1996 to 1999) was a popular British television game show, which aired from 29 October 1986 to 23 August 1999, and was presented by the British comedian Barrymore. In this game, three teams of two compete to win cash and prizes.

Bullseye

The British darts-themed television game show features three pairs of contestants, each consisting of an amateur darts player and a quizzer, competing in darts games and quizzes to win cash and prizes

The Price Is Right

Another one fronted by entertainer Bruce Forsyth, The Price Is Right sees contestants guessing the price of everyday items.

It first aired in 1984, and has had many hosts including Leslie Crowther and Bob Warman. In 1995, it returned to ITV as Bruce Forsyth’s Price is Right until 2001.

Joe Pasquale also hosted the series for a year, and in 2017, it was revived for a one-off pilot hosted by Alan on Channel 4

Will there be a celebrity version of the show?

Epic Gameshow will also feature a Christmas edition of The Price Is Right, and a Play Your Cards Right Celebrity Special, promising viewers lots of excitement, drama, scale and big family laughs.

We can’t wait!

Epic Gameshow airs April 2020.