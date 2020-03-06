Game of Thrones’ Jack Gleeson to make his TV comeback after 6 years

Jack Gleeson is finally making a return to TV – with the Game of Thrones star set to feature in Sara Pascoe’s Out Of Her Mind six years after last appearing as odious villain Joffrey.

Gleeson is part of an ensemble cast for the new six-part comedy, which also includes Pascoe – who wrote the series – Oliver Award-nominated Juliet Stevenson, Peep Show’s Cariad Lloyd and rapper Scroobius Pip.

He had previously claimed he had retired from acting after leaving the fantasy juggernaut, and had been looking to pursue other interests.

According to the BBC, the series explores heartbreak, family, and how to survive them – and aims to subvert the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation and scientific explanation.

Pascoe said, “Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”

The series will consist of half-hour episodes, with transmission details for BBC Two set to be confirmed in due course.

Other cast members include Fiona Button (The Split), Adrian Edmondson (Summer Of Rockets), Navin Chowdhry (Doctor Foster), Sean Gilder (Poldark), Tom Stuart (Psychobitches), Jumayn Hunter (Attack The Block) and Sheila Reid (Benidorm).