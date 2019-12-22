Martin Compston teases next Line of Duty series with new update

If you’re still feeling bereft without a regular fix of AC-12’s investigations, we have some good news – the eagerly-anticipated sixth series of Line of Duty is finally headed into production, with series star Martin Compston revealing a sneak peek of his script on social media.

“Guys….I’m scared,” the Scottish actor, who plays waistcoated policeman Steve Arnott told his followers as he posted an image of the front of the script – and while it didn’t give anything at all away (not even an episode title), fans are already getting excited.

Starring regulars Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure alongside Compston, the new series of Line of Duty will also add Kelly MacDonald to the cast as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the latest police officer being investigated by AC-12.

“We’re delighted that Kelly Macdonald is coming on board for series six,” BBC Drama Controller Piers Wenger said.

“She’s one of the UK’s most versatile actors and we’re excited for viewers to see what Jed’s scripts have in store for her when she joins the Line of Duty team.”

Sadly, unless Compston flips that first page the fans will have to wait a little longer to see what the scripts have in store for them, but at least things are moving to have Line of Duty back on our screens soon.

Now, we’re sucking diesel…

Line of Duty will return to BBC1