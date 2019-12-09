Friends co-creator reveals alternate ending for Phoebe: “We sort of went back and forth”

Friends might have ended 15 years ago but still fans debate one particular point: did Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) belong with Mike (Paul Rudd) or David (Hank Azaria)?

The love triangle played out into the hit sitcom’s final episodes, with Phoebe breaking up with a commitment-shy Mike and returning to her former love David, only to go back to Mike when he decided to propose. (David did, to his credit, take the bad news rather well.)

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Friends co-creator David Crane revealed that the show’s writers were initially unsure who Phoebe would end up with, Mike the charming pianist or David the scientist guy, explaining that the show ending with her and David as a couple was a very real possibility.

“There was definitely a possibility of that,” Crane said. “I mean, we didn’t definitively know [who she’d end up with].

“They’re both amazing actors. I mean, both Paul and Hank are fantastic, and fantastic with her. We sort of went back and forth.

“I don’t even remember all the pieces that led to where we landed, but yeah, it could have gone the other way. Phoebe would have been great with either one.”

Phoebe eventually married Mike – a stranger who Joey (Matt LeBlanc) set her up with – in the 12th episode of Friends’ 10th season, ‘The One With Phoebe’s Wedding’.

David was never seen again after Phoebe rejected his own proposal in season nine’s ‘The One In Barbados, Part 1’ – maybe he went back to Minsk, to stare longingly at Phoebe’s statue? (It’s actually a statue of Lenin, but from certain angles…)