TV chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59

Celebrity chef and TV personality Gary Rhodes has died.

Advertisement

The 59-year-old, best known for fronting shows such as Masterchef and Hell’s Kitchen, reportedly passed away in Dubai.

In a statement to the BBC, his family confirmed his death and said he passed with his “beloved wife Jennie by his side”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE,” they said.

“Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

“The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Rhodes, famous for his trademark gelled spiky hair, was a popular celebrity chef in the 90s.

Having held a record of five Michelin stars, Rhodes fronted the British and American versions of Masterchef in the early 2000s, as well as the seconds series of Hell’s Kitchen alongside Jean-Christophe Novelli.

He was awarded an OBE in 2006.

In more recent years, dad-of-two Rhodes moved to the UAE in 2011 to head up the Rhodes Mezzanine at the Grosvenor House hotel.

Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa, where Rhodes worked, said in a statement: “The team … are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

“No words can express our sadness at Gary’s death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family.”

Advertisement

Tributes have poured in for the star since his passing, with Bake Off winner Candice Brown expressing her sympathies.