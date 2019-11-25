Game of Thrones star suggests alternative ending could mend hearts of disappointed fans

When the final episode of Game of Thrones aired earlier this year it was one of the most hotly anticipated moments in TV history – and the ending left some fans scratching their heads.

Advertisement

And now a former star of the show has put his weight behind calls for an alternative ending to be released and suggested it could resolve the fans’ reservations.

Dean-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen Baratheon on the show between 2014 and 2016 has said that the separate conclusion, which was reportedly filmed by the cast at the same time as the real ending, should be shown to Thrones fans and that it may appease those who were left upset at the way the show ended.

Asked if HBO should release the alternative, he told TMZ “Yeah, why not?” before agreeing to a suggestion that it may “mend the fans hearts.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The existence of the alternative cut was made known last week by Tormund actor Kristofer Hivju in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

Hivju said: “Well, we shot an alternative ending. That was shot mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you that.”

He revealed little else about the events of the separate conclusion, refusing to mention which characters were involved, but his comments certainly got fans talking.

Advertisement

At this stage it remains unlikely that we’ll see the alternative version, but if the show’s stars continue to give their backing to the release, well – you never know…