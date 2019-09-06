James is nowhere to be seen in the first photos from The End of the F***ing World season 2

The first photos from The End of the F***ing World season 2 have been released, and James (Alex Lawther) is nowhere to be seen following last year’s cliffhanger ending.

Advertisement

The two pictures, which are shots of Jessica Barden’s Alyssa in a diner uniform and a new character called Bonnie played by Naomi Ackie (who is also set to appear in the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode XI), who has a troubled past and a “mysterious connection” to Alyssa.

Check them out below.

A press release also reveals that the new season will be set two years after the events of season one, meaning that James could either be long-dead or riding out a prison sentence….

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The new season will premiere on Channel 4 in November, with all episodes likely to be released on All4 on the same day.

The series will subsequently be released on Netflix, although this could be some time after its premiere on Channel 4.

Series one launched on Netflix three months after its debut on Channel 4, but current Channel 4 boss Ian Katz has said that the release meant many viewers assumed it was a Netflix original.

“Next time we’ll run the whole series on the channel,” Katz told Deadline in 2018, “then there will be a conventional hold back of more than a year before people see it on Netflix. It really bugs me that people think that show is a Netflix show; I really want to reclaim ownership of it – it’s absolutely a Channel 4 show.”

Advertisement

The End of the F***ing World will return later in 2019