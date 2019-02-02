Keeping Up Appearances actor Clive Swift dies aged 82

Actor Clive Swift has passed away, his agent has confirmed in a statement:

Advertisement

“After a short illness, Clive died peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.”

The 82-year-old was best known for his role in BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances which saw him play Richard, the long-suffering husband of Patricia Routledge’s social climber Hyacinth Bucket (or “bouquet”, as she pronounced it).

The comedy ran for six series and saw Richard put up with endless ham-fisted attempts on the part of his wife to impress at various parties and social engagements.

Swift also enjoyed roles in Peak Practice, Born and Bred and The Old Guys, in which he starred opposite the late Roger Lloyd Pack, with his final on-screen role coming in 2017 in an episode of Midsomer Murders

But Doctor Who fans will know him best for two roles he played in the sci-fi series, first opposite Colin Baker in 1985’s Revelation of the Daleks, and more recently as a Titanic employee in 2007 David Tennant episode Voyage of the Damned – starring alongside Bernard Cribbins and Geoffrey Palmer.

Before his screen work, Swift was a theatre actor, doing a ten-year spell at the RSC in his early career. He also appeared in films Excalibur and Frenzy.

Advertisement

The comedy world has been paying tribute to the actor since news of his passing broke:

So sorry to hear that Clive Swift has https://t.co/oAU3ugJwFC condolences to his family and to his son Joe. Lovely to see them here together enjoying a bit of cricket. pic.twitter.com/uNkcOyWa29 — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) February 1, 2019

My favourite Clive Swift performance was as the mysterious government minister, being oh so English & sly in Pack Of Lies. A beautifully done cameo. — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) February 1, 2019

RIP Clive Swift, who gave one of the greatest, low-key onscreen performances I’ve ever seen, in Colin Welland’s seminal ‘Roll On Four O’Clock’. You can watch it for free on the BFI Player. — 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) February 1, 2019

RIP Clive Swift. Had the pleasure of working with him twice. He had a wicked sense of humour and was totally professional. A great dead pan delivery and superb straight man. pic.twitter.com/G2umfGxvKi — Kevin Bishop (@IAMKEVBISH) February 1, 2019