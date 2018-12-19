Celebrity Big Brother winner Courtney Act is competing to sing for Australia at Eurovision 2019

Yaaaas, queen! Celebrity Big Brother and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act could be competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

The drag superstar ­– alter ego of Shane Jenek – has made a bid to represent her home country Australia in the competition with new “dance floor banger” Fight For Love (not to be confused with Cheryl’s Fight for This Love).

Describing her entry for Eurovision: Australia Decide, Courtney said: “Fight For Love is a dance floor banger all about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in.

“I think it’s so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change.”

She added on her Twitter: “Eurovision is a pop competition, but there’s no reason you can’t slip in a little message. And I always think as a drag performer, I’ve always got a little extra up my sleeve. And somewhere else.”

Fans of Courtney will know she’s not only versed at a RuPaul-style lip sync, but can slay a singing competition too. In 2003, she competed in the first season of Australian Idol, finishing 13th overall.

Of course, her appearance in Eurovision wouldn’t be the first time a drag act has performed on the show. Not only did Ukraine’s Verka Serduchka compete in the 2007 competition, but Austria’s Conchita Wurst won the 2014 contest with song Rise Like a Phoenix.

Courtney is currently hosting bisexual dating show The Bi Life on channel E! and will present her own Christmas TV special, Courtney Act’s Christmas Extravaganza, airing on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve (11.05pm).

Courtney will compete with Fight For Love on Eurovision – Australia Decides on Australia’s SBS on Saturday 9th February 2019