Will there be more Luther after series five? Idris Elba teases BBC drama future

As fans ready themselves for a fifth series of Luther on BBC1, the logical next question is – will there be a series six?

The short answer is: it’s not looking likely.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what’s next for his maverick detective, Idris Elba revealed, “I don’t think we’re going to do too many TV versions of it; I think the next step is to make a film.”

Elba explained that he expects the forthcoming fifth series to lead towards a possible movie version, saying that “this season has the film very much in its sights”.

“We’ve got a skeleton of an idea for a film,” the actor said. “And I’m not allowed to say too much but I can say that this season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to this season.”

Series five looks set to be as chilling and gruesome as ever, with the latest trailer showing DCI John Luther tackling a whole medley of shocking crimes in a London that resembles the set of a horror movie.

The trailer also revealed a brief glimpse at Ruth Wilson in character as Alice, suggesting that the character could be set to make a dramatic comeback after seemingly dying off screen in series four.

But is Wilson also in Elba and writer Neil Cross’s plans for a Luther movie? Guess we’ll have to wait until the end of series five to find out.

Luther series five will begin on BBC1 on New Year’s Day at 9pm