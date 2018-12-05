Accessibility Links

John Barrowman gets a sweet I’m A Celebrity good luck message from his Torchwood co-star

Gareth David-Lloyd is sending all his luck and love to the I'm A Celebrity jungle

John Barrowman I'm A Celeb portrait

John Barrowman has received some love from Torchwood‘s Ianto, as his co-star Gareth David-Lloyd says he’s betting on him to win I’m A Celebrity.

In a heartfelt video message, David-Lloyd – who starred alongside Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness in the Doctor Who spin-off – sent him “the very best of luck”.

“Just a quick message to send my love and the very best of luck to my friend and adopted auntie John Barrowman,” he said.

“And those of you who know John will know he is not – how shall I say it? – a natural camper, so the very notion of him volunteering his time to the jungle is quite extraordinary. So I am wishing you the very best of luck.

“Despite him being out of his element, what I do know he will bring to proceedings is laughter, positive energy, generosity and, above all, so much fun. So John, good luck mate, my bets are on you.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV

