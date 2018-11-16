Meet the cast of BBC drama Mrs Wilson

Ruth Wilson plays her own grandmother Alison Wilson in new BBC drama Mrs Wilson, which also features more than one Mrs Wilson. We’ll give you a second to get your head around that one.

Advertisement

The three-part period drama introduces us to Alexander “Alec” Wilson (Iain Glen), a novelist and an MI6 agent who also happened to be the actress Ruth Wilson’s grandad. After his death, his carefully-kept secrets were revealed when his wife Alison made a discovery: he had more than one wife.

Here are all the characters you need to meet – and the stars who play them…

Ruth Wilson plays her grandmother, Alison Wilson

Who is Alison Wilson? Alison met her soon-to-be husband Alexander “Alec” Wilson while working as his secretary at MI6 during the Second World War, and they soon married and had two sons, Nigel and Gordon. Alec spent periods working “undercover” after the war and also writing his novels, while Alison went to work as a secretary. But after her husband’s death from a heart attack at their Ealing home in 1963, she suddenly discovered that his life was a patchwork of lies…

What else has Ruth Wilson been in? On TV, she is best known for her roles as Alice Morgan in the crime drama Luther and as Alison Lockhart in US drama The Affair. Her film credits include Anna Karenina, The Lone Ranger, Saving Mr Banks, and Dark River. She is also a stage actress with multiple Olivier Awards to her name, and will play Marisa Coulter in upcoming Philip Pullman series His Dark Materials.

Iain Glen plays Alec Wilson

Who is Alec Wilson? Ruth Wilson’s real-life grandfather is the mystery at the heart of this drama, especially after his death when the truth starts to come out. As a novelist, a spy, and an MI6 officer, he was married to more than one woman and had more than one family, weaving clever stories to keep his lives from colliding.

What else has Iain Glen been in? The actor has starred as Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, Dr Alexander Isaacs in the Resident Evil movies, and Sir Richard Carlisle in Downton Abbey. Other recent credits have included Delicious, Cleverman, and My Cousin Rachel.

Elizabeth Rider plays Gladys Wilson

Who is Gladys Wilson? The woman who believes she is the “real” Mrs Wilson. She is startled to discover that Alison Wilson was also married to her husband Alec.

What else has Elizabeth Rider been in? Her long CV includes roles as DCI Lynette Driver in Doctors and Mary in Doctor Foster, as well as appearances in Doctor Who, Our Zoo, Lewis, The Casual Vacancy, Waking the Dead, and Call the Midwife.

Fiona Shaw plays Coleman

Who is Coleman? A formidable MI6 boss, who we first meet when Alec and Alison are both working for her in 1940.

What else has Fiona Shaw been in? She actually played the very similar role of secret service boss Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve, give or take the period setting. Aside from this, Fiona Shaw is known for her role as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter movies, and for playing Marnie Stonebrook in True Blood, but she’s also a highly experienced stage actress with a couple of Olivier Awards.

Keeley Hawes plays Dorothy

Who is Dorothy? That has yet to be revealed.

What else has Keeley Hawes been in? Recently she has been on our screens playing Home Secretary Julia Montague in BBC drama Bodyguard. She also plays Louisa Durrell in The Durrells, and has previously starred in The Missing, Line of Duty, Spooks and Ashes to Ashes.

Advertisement

Mrs Wilson begins on Tuesday 27th November at 9pm on BBC1