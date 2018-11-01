Accessibility Links

Poldark star Josh Whitehouse cast alongside Naomi Watts in Game of Thrones prequel

The cast for The Long Night is shaping up

Poldark S4 - EP1

Another actor has been cast in the eagerly-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series, with Poldark star Josh Whitehouse jumping on board just days after Australian actor Naomi Watts was announced as a series lead.

The actor will feature in what Game of Thrones author George RR Martin continues to call The Long Night, although whether that title is official yet is still to be confirmed.

Whitehouse is probably best known to UK audiences as  Hugh Armitage, the handsome young soldier who temporarily seduces Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) away from her husband Ross (Aidan Turner) in popular BBC period drama Poldark.

He has also appeared in Modern Life Is Rubbish and as the face of the Burberry fashion brand, among other roles.

“The truth is out,” Whitehouse tweeted following the news.

At the moment, nothing is known about Whitehouse’s character in the Thrones spin-off other than that it’s a ‘key role’. However, it has been reported that he won’t be the sole male protagonist.

In other words, we can now let the speculation begin as to which legendary Westeros figure he could be playing, and how long he’ll actually survive in the series.

The new series is set thousands of years before Thrones, and he could be playing an ancestor of the Starks or Lannisters, who were known to be around at this time.

Game of Thrones returns for a final season in 2019

