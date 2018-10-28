What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 27 October 2018

Man Utd v Everton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Leicester City v West Ham – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches not live on TV this Saturday:

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Chelsea

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Cardiff City

Southampton v Newcastle United

Watford v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 28 October 2018

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Spurs v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV