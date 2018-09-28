What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League continues this weekend following the international break, with five matches in total picked for live TV.
Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.
- How to watch the Premier League live on TV: Sky and BT subscription costs, games and more
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 29 September 2018
West Ham v Man Utd – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport
Chelsea v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Other matches kicking off at 3pm
Arsenal v Watford
Everton v Fulham
Huddersfield Town v Spurs
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Wolves v Southampton
How to watch the Ryder Cup live on TV this weekend
Sunday 30 September 2018
Cardiff City v Burnley – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 1 October 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV