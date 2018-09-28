What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League continues this weekend following the international break, with five matches in total picked for live TV.

Advertisement

Check the details below for dates, kick-off times and channels, and click here to see the full guide to every televised Premier League match this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 29 September 2018

West Ham v Man Utd – 12:30pm, live on BT Sport

Chelsea v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches kicking off at 3pm

Arsenal v Watford

Everton v Fulham

Huddersfield Town v Spurs

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Leicester City

Wolves v Southampton

Sunday 30 September 2018

Cardiff City v Burnley – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Advertisement

Monday 1 October 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV