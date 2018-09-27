Netflix’s The Crown filming the 1966 Aberfan tragedy for series 3

Netflix’s The Crown will feature the 1966 Aberfan disaster and the Queen’s response to it in the show’s third series, starring Olivia Colman.

Filming has already begun in Cwmaman, where the Welsh mining village of Aberfan is being recreated.

The small village was left devastated when, on 21st October 1966, a colliery spoil tip collapsed, creating an avalanche that slid into the nearby Pantglas Junior School. 116 children and 28 adults were killed in the tragedy.

The Queen visited Aberfan eight days after the disaster, the first of four trips she was to make to the village.

Left Bank Pictures, which is making the series, released a statement revealing that the company “strongly felt that the Aberfan disaster and the aftermath must be included” in the series, and revealed that they had met with survivors and the people of Aberfan during their research for the show.

“The third season of the Netflix series The Crown will cover the major historical events of Elizabeth II’s reign from 1963-1977 and we all strongly felt that the Aberfan disaster and the aftermath must be included, especially as it continues to hold a deep resonance for the nation and the Queen herself,” a spokesperson said.

“As producers, we feel a responsibility to remain true to the memory and the experience of the survivors so have met with community leaders, as well as the people of Aberfan on a number of occasions as part of our research and to discuss our approach.

“We have been made to feel welcome by the residents who have been very helpful in providing insight into one of the most tragic events of the 20th century.

“Our aim is to tell this story truthfully and responsibly so that the tragic events of 1966 are never forgotten.”

