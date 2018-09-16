Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
X Factor 2018 contestant Sephy Francisco amazes judges by performing both parts of classic duet

X Factor 2018 contestant Sephy Francisco amazes judges by performing both parts of classic duet

Sephy Francisco wows Simon Cowell with her performance of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's 1999 song The Prayer: "I have never judged a duo who was one person"

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 15th September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep5 on ITV Pictured: Sephy. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

The X Factor 2018 judges are left stunned by a contestant who performs both parts of classic duet The Prayer.

Advertisement

Call centre agent Sephy Francisco from the Philippines sings both Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s verses in 1999 song The Prayer, originally sung as a duet.

Beginning with Dion’s part of the song, the twist comes halfway through when Francisco switches to tenor Bocelli’s verse – sung in a deep tenor voice.

“Wow! Well, that was a surprise!’ said judge Ayda Field. Whereas Simon Cowell joked that he had never “judged a duo who was one person.”

It’s not the first time that Francisco has wowed audiences with her version of The Prayer.

She has previously competed on both the Filipino and South Korean versions of I Can See Your Voice, a singing show where judges have to guess whether a contestant can sing or not based on their appearance.

Despite initially being sceptical, the judges and the audience were blown away by her performance.

Sadly, she was eliminated from both of those shows, with one judge saying she seemed more like an entertainer than a singer.

No doubt Francisco will be looking to prove that particular judge wrong on The X Factor, however.

Advertisement

X Factor continues every Saturday and Sunday on ITV

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV Youtube screengrab,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OQtaZyRDkE, TL

X Factor hopefuls LMA Choir also competed in BBC1’s Pitch Battle

The X Factor judges 2018

There will be no X Factor Bootcamp this year

The stars of Killing Eve

Meet the cast of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve

This image is strictly embargoed until 21.00 Saturday 15th September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep5 on ITV Pictured: Tom Richards. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Louis Tomlinson will come face-to-face with an old friend on Saturday’s X Factor

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more