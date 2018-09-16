Accessibility Links

The X Factor 2018 categories REVEALED: who has the Girls, Boys, Overs and Groups?

Which groups will be mentored by Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams and Louis Tomlinson?

It’s the X Factor question we’re all eager to hear the answer to… which judge has been given which category of singers?

Simon Cowell, Ayda Field, Robbie Williams and Louis Tomlinson are expected to mentor one group of singers each – either the Girls, Boys, Groups or Overs. Once served their category a judge must then whittle down it into six acts in the dreaded Six Chair Challenge. These six will then be mentored at the Judges’ Houses before yet more singers are chopped ahead of the live shows.

Ahead of the official reveal, RadioTimes.com understands these are the categories the judges will be given…

Simon Cowell – Girls

Robbie Williams – Groups

Louis Tomlinson – Boys

Ayda Field – Overs

The X Factor continues on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV

