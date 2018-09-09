Here’s who’s coming back to haunt Simon Cowell in Sunday’s X Factor auditions

In the preview for Sunday's show, the head judge appeared unhappy to see to 2017 contestant Scarlett Lee return to the stage

Through all the heartfelt auditions and whatever on earth Bulgarian choreographer Ivo performed for viewers, this Saturday’s X Factor was action-packed.

But the show’s most intriguing moment came in the preview for Sunday’s show where we could see judge Simon Cowell tell a contestant: “[It’s] probably the sixth time I’ve heard you sing. I’m not sure there’s going to be another time”.

And X Factor fans might have recognized the particularly tanned contestant he appeared to be speaking to as Scarlett Lee.

The make-up artist made it through the first round of auditions in last year’s competition (despite Cowell stopping her at one point for being “too annoying”) with three yeses.

However, judge Sharon Osbourne dumped Lee during the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

So, will Scarlett make it to the Six Chair Challenge this year? Judging by Cowell’s comments, he won’t be sending her through. But will newbie judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Williams and Louis Tomlinson save her?

We’ll have to wait until tomorrow night to find out…

The X Factor continues 8pm Sunday, ITV