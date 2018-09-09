X Factor 2018 contestant Burgandy Williams goes bold with Aretha Franklin audition

The 41-year-old US singer living in London has already performed live at the Apollo Theater in New York

X Factor 2018 contestant Burgandy Williams didn’t hold back with her choice of song for her first audition, performing Aretha Franklin’s Respect for Simon Cowell and the all-new judging line-up.

The singer is originally from Atlanta in the United States but lives in London – in her audition she told the judges and the crowd that she was “America’s best kept secret.”

Showing plenty of confidence, the 41-year-old singer (she didn’t want to say her age on the show, but ITV has confirmed it with us), launched into her Aretha Franklin audition.

Because the auditions are pre-recorded, her performance will have taken place before the Queen of Soul’s death was announced on 16th August.

Burgandy actually has an impressive performance history already, having competed in and won the Amateur Night at the Apollo in 2015 (this is at the Apollo Theater in New York, not the Apollo in London).

As well as her victory in one of the ‘toughest’ live amateur nights, her website also reveals that she’s been performing at various venues in New York.

However, compared to other more, shall we say, ‘polished’ X Factor contestants, her YouTube channel is refreshingly low-fi, with many of her live videos shot on camera phone.

Will her big voice see her through?

Burgandy Williams X Factor quick profile

Age: 41

Originally from: Atlanta, USA

Instagram: burgishere