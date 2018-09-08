Accessibility Links

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova?

The world dancing champion and model is taking her Ballroom and Latin skills to the Strictly stage

Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Nadiya Bychkova

Age: 28

From: Slovenia

Twitter: @NadiyaBychkova

Instagram: nadiyabychkova

Strictly wins: 0. Nadiya was brand new to Strictly in 2017.

Which Strictly celebrity was Nadiya paired with last year? Davood Ghadami

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing

Who is Nadiya Bychkova?

Nadiya was one of three new dancers who joined the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. The model-cum-ballroom and latin dancer is more than a suitable pro for Strictly: after starting dancing aged 4 (!) she went on to win several national dance championships and was even declared the World Champion in 10 Dance (a competition judging 10 styles of ballroom and latin) in 2014 and 2015.

She was partnered with Davood Ghadami, and made it all the way to the quarter-finals – not a bad debut year. Can she improve on that finish this time round?

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals

