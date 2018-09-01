Livin’ Joy singer Janice Robinson auditions for The X Factor 2018
The American artist leant her vocals to 1994 hit Dreamer – and now she's auditioning for Simon and co
The voice behind one of the biggest dance anthems of the 90s is auditioning for The X Factor this year.
Singer Janice Robinson, who was one of the members of Livin’ Joy, steps up to impress Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson.
- The X Factor: everything you need to know
- X Factor 2018: Where are Judges’ Houses?
- The X Factor 2018 judging line-up confirmed
Livin’ Joy topped the charts back in 1994 with Dreamer, which is as good now as it was 20 years ago. Remind yourself of it below:
In an interview, presenter Dermot O’Leary said that Janice’s appearance was “one of those great arena moments” on the show.
“I am a fan of the room auditions because I like to see the progression from the room to the arena to judge’s houses,” he said. “But you can’t deny the impact when a good audition hits home with a live audience and that’s why Simon wanted to go back into the arenas.”
Check out a sneak peek of her performance below, and see the full audition on Saturday 1st September’s show.
Livin’ Joy were also known for 1996’s Don’t Stop Movin, which you might remember…
Listen to a more recent performance from the 50-year-old American vocalist below.
I keep forgetting to video some of the songs I sing in my set with the band.” OPEN ARMS” is one of my favorite songs when I was kid 80s rock ballads was my all I listened to I am actually a rock singer hands down I miss rocking out with my guitar player Rodman when I toured with Tina Turner yes I was her opening act on her farewell tour a little known fact 😊 I keep promising my self that I will do a new rock record but as you all can hear I sing everything and I love everything I refuse to choose one style of music and sing just that God gave me the gift of music all styles all songs all tempos as my artist journey continues please don’t be shocked if you see me on stage rocking out or singing a ballad or going to church with some gospel I am the way God intended me to be and the limitations and pigeon holds people from place on you in this world is truly heartbreaking it’s like your not allowed to be multi talented I am grateful for my diversity my eclectic artistry I am what I am and God made it so😊#blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #preachersdaughter #openarns #sanginchild #myjourneymystory
The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV
Janice Robinson: quick facts
Age: 50
From: Florida
Twitter: @singsongmomma
Instagram: @janicelovesmusic