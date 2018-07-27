Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018 – Semi-Final
Only four shows remain in the running for the Comedy Champion title - who'll get your vote?
They say laughter is the best medicine so a good comedy show is often just what the doctor ordered!
We’ve enjoyed so many super comedy series over the past twelve months, with old favourites providing a much-appreciated chuckle and new shows sending us into fits of giggles.
Throughout the past week you’ve been voting for your favourite comedy show, whittling the longlist down to just FOUR contenders, who’ll now go head to head in the Comedy Champion Semi-Final.
Peter Kay’s Car Share, Inside No 9, Derry Girls and The Young Offenders must now battle for a spot in the Comedy Champion Final – but who’ll get your vote?