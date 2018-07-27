Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018 – Semi-Final

Radio Times Comedy Champion 2018 – Semi-Final

Only four shows remain in the running for the Comedy Champion title - who'll get your vote?

Comedy Champion 2018

They say laughter is the best medicine so a good comedy show is often just what the doctor ordered!

Advertisement

We’ve enjoyed so many super comedy series over the past twelve months, with old favourites providing a much-appreciated chuckle and new shows sending us into fits of giggles.

Throughout the past week you’ve been voting for your favourite comedy show, whittling the longlist down to just FOUR contenders, who’ll now go head to head in the Comedy Champion Semi-Final.

Advertisement

Peter Kay’s Car Share, Inside No 9, Derry Girls and The Young Offenders must now battle for a spot in the Comedy Champion Final – but who’ll get your vote?

Semi-Final Polls will close on Saturday 28th July at 10pm UK time

Semi-Final One: Peter Kay’s Car Share v Inside No 9

Semi-Final Two: Derry Girls v The Young Offenders

Tags

All about Inside No 9

Comedy Champion 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Netflix)

Coming soon The best new releases on Netflix this August

JR_180517_D60_Ep106_JT_0195.CR2

Amazon Prime Video August 2018 new releases: the best TV shows streaming this month

Catastrophe (Channel 4 email, EH)

Rob Delaney confirms Catastrophe series 4 is “in the can”

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Chris Noth (Getty, EH)

Rob Delaney confirms Catastrophe series four guest stars

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more