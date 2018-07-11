Neil Morrissey and Alex Jennings join Unforgotten as plot of series 3 is revealed

Pirates of the Carribean star Kevin McNally and The Vicar of Dibley's James Fleet will join Jennings and Morrissey to play a group of close-knit friends who come under suspicion when a body is found

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar’s DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan will have a whole host of familiar faces to interrogate as they investigate another emotionally-charged cold case in Unforgotten series three.

Alex Jennings (Victoria, The Crown) Kevin R McNally (Pirates Of The Caribbean, Designated Survivor), Neil Morrissey (Line Of Duty, The Good Karma Hospital) and James Fleet (Indian Summers, The Vicar Of Dibley) have joined the cast for the new six-part series, playing a “close-knit group of old school friends that have stood by one another through thick and thin”.

The four men will find themselves under scrutiny when the body of a teenage girl is found at a building site off the M1 motorway. It’s revealed that she’s been missing since the turn of the millennium and it’s up to Cassie and Sunny to figure out whether any of the men had anything to do with her death.

Unforgotten series two saw the pair choosing to walk away from a case, after discovering that their suspects had actually been victims of child sex abuse and worked together to murder their abusers. It ended on a cliffhanger, with Cassie striding off into the night after making the difficult decision, leaving us wondering what might happen next.

At the time, writer Chris Lang told RadioTimes.com he was eager to do “one more series”, revealing that he already had plans for another story. “I’d love to come back for another go, I’d like to do one more series, because I want to square various circles with Cassie and Sunny,” he said as series two drew to a close with the pair struggling to come to terms with their decision to back away from the case.

“I don’t think it’s something that they will wear lightly. I hope the audience sort of feel that that was a very difficult decision to make. You can argue whether it’s the right or the wrong one, but it’s certainly one that I think you can understand given what those characters had been through,” Lang explained.

“It’s a secret that they now have and they will have to carry with them through their job and if we do get a third series obviously one will attempt to explore the ramifications of what making such a profound decision will be.”

Filming on series three begins this month.

This article was originally published in February 2018