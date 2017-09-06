Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Toast of London is now on Netflix and Americans can’t get enough

Toast of London is now on Netflix and Americans can’t get enough

Matt Berry's sitcom is a newfound hit in the US

Toast of London

Matt Berry’s acerbic sitcom Toast of London has landed on Netflix UK and US, and many Americans are discovering the show for the first time.

Advertisement

The show, which stars The Mighty Boosh and IT Crowd star as a middle-aged actor who is forced to take on a series of undesirable roles, had not previously aired on US television – and now all three seasons are available for Netflix subscribers all over the world to binge and enjoy.

The reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive:

The show also received a plug from a Beatles offspring and one half of Reeves and Mortimer:

Toast of London features memorable cameos from a host of stars, including Martin Freeman, and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth – well, somebody in a prosthetic mask pretending to be Brucie at any rate.

It has been nearly 2 years since the end of season 3, and in July Matt Berry told Radiotimes.com that he wasn’t sure if he’d ever return to the series.

Advertisement

Toast of London seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix UK.

Tags

All about Toast of London

High & Dry C4 publicity still, BD
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

143939.1c1c642c-ec6c-4488-a38c-9ab801153e21

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening to create new animated comedy for Netflix

imagenotavailable1

Graham Linehan: “I’d really love to do a Douglas spin-off of The IT Crowd”

141335.2c6f81a4-e4e0-4f03-bb8d-01eb2326ab94

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin learned to wrestle for real for new Netflix series GLOW

imagenotavailable1

Watch Matt Berry’s Steven Toast fall in love with Mad Men star Jon Hamm

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more