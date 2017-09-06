Toast of London is now on Netflix and Americans can’t get enough

Matt Berry's sitcom is a newfound hit in the US

Matt Berry’s acerbic sitcom Toast of London has landed on Netflix UK and US, and many Americans are discovering the show for the first time.

The show, which stars The Mighty Boosh and IT Crowd star as a middle-aged actor who is forced to take on a series of undesirable roles, had not previously aired on US television – and now all three seasons are available for Netflix subscribers all over the world to binge and enjoy.

The reaction so far has been overwhelmingly positive:

Matt Berry's Toast of London is now on Netflix – it really is worth watching and rewatching and telling all your friends 🎭 — Rachel Rusch (@rachelrusch) September 6, 2017

Toast of London finally on US Netflix! No longer have to illegally watch it on devious sites. "I almost threw up in Oddbins" — Greg Needham (@ThatGregNeedham) September 6, 2017

Took a sick day & spent it studying & listening to Toast of London with @porksmith play on the second monitor. It's been a damn good day. — Meri (@MyOffbeatLife) September 6, 2017

@netflix just added Toast of London to their library, can't wait to binge! — Jon A. (@JAlbizo) September 6, 2017

@porksmith Just discovered Toast of London on Netflix. Best show I've seen in a long time. More please 🙂 — Alan Peters (@Fryster1138) September 6, 2017

Toast of London on Netflix. Outstanding stupidity. #clemfandango #toastoflondon — King Of The Sofa (@mrstevebowers) September 5, 2017

The show also received a plug from a Beatles offspring and one half of Reeves and Mortimer:

Hey! My mate @porksmith – undisputed sex champion of the world – is debuting Toast Of London on Netflix Tune in Sept 1! @netflix @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/iKpsucfr5H — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) August 31, 2017

Wherever you are in the world you still need Toast. On Netflix worldwide now. pic.twitter.com/NLQpuhV0ib — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) September 2, 2017

Toast of London features memorable cameos from a host of stars, including Martin Freeman, and the late Sir Bruce Forsyth – well, somebody in a prosthetic mask pretending to be Brucie at any rate.

It has been nearly 2 years since the end of season 3, and in July Matt Berry told Radiotimes.com that he wasn’t sure if he’d ever return to the series.

Toast of London seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix UK.