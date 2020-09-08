6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Chantelle’s abuse comes to a heartbreaking end

We’re back for another week of spoilers for EastEnders and it is a big one for Chantelle as she works to get free from Gray’s control, with devastating consequences.

And Ian faces more drama as Max wants his money back.

Here are your spoilers for EastEnders between Monday 14th September to Friday 18th September.

Chantelle plans her escape

Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) has never been keener to get away from her abusive husband, Gray (Toby Alexander Smith) and this week sees her try to go through with a plan that would see her rid of him for good.

Planning to leave under the pretence of a holiday, she persuades Gray to let her go. Before she head off though, she confides in Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) that she will not be returning – this is her chance to escape for good. But when Gray grows suspicious, he convinces her parents that the children should stay with him and she is horrified that he has thwarted her plans yet again. Still going on the holiday, she and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) have a heart-to-heart when he notices she doesn’t seem happy. Saying she misses the children, he plans to cheer her up by heading back to Walford to get them – but someone else joins him on the return trip and sadly for Chantelle, it ends in disaster. Will Gray ever be brought to justice?

Max wants his money back

Considering the last time Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) came to blows with Max Branning (Jake Wood) he ended up almost being choked to death by Christmas lights, you would think he would do his best to avoid getting on his bad side again. But this is Ian and now he once again finds himself on Max’s bad side.

With his divorce now complete, Max wants his money back- not knowing that Ian used that money buy The Vic. To make matters worse, Max is being reasonable about getting the cash back by telling Ian that he can keep £2000 of it as a thank you for helping him out. When Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) lets slip that Ian has enough problems right now, Max grows concerned that he may not see the money again and accuses Ian of theft in a very public manner. While Ian tries to talk himself out of it, it is clear that Max has no intention of letting the situation drop. How will Ian get himself out of this latest problem?

Gray’s evil ways continue

When Chantelle heads back to the B&B expecting to see Mitch and the kids, she is horrified to see that Gray has arrived with them. He puts on his usual front for the Taylor family that all is well between them but as they gather around to watch a movie, Gray gets an alert that the bugler alarm has gone off at home and insists that he, Chantelle and the kids head back to Walford immediately to see what has happened.

In typical Gray fashion, he leaves Chantelle no choice but to go with him by putting the kids in the car but as they all depart, Mitch notices that Chantelle looks terrified to be heading off with him. Is Mitch about to realise that his daughter need help? As for Chantelle, she sticks to her guns and tells Gray she is leaving him. But unbeknownst to her, things are about to get far worse than they already are.

More trouble on the way for Ben?

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) does not know it, but Callum Highway (Tony Clay) knows all about his involvement in the warehouse robbery after he spotted him on CCTV and has been debating whether he should cover for his boyfriend or reveal to the police what he knows.

It appears this week though that Callum has made his choice and it’s Ben he is sticking by – asking him if the offer to move into the Mitchell house is still on the table. Unfortunately, Ben is still up to his old tricks and his mind is firmly on getting revenge on Danny Hardcastle (Paul Usher) and with that volatile situation set to cause more trouble, how long can their happiness last? Add to that the fact that DI Thompson later confronts Callum about his involvement with Ben and it seems that their relationship could be set to fall apart in truly explosive fashion.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

With wedding bells on the way, Rainie Cross (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) are both excited to finally tie the knot. But first, they have their stag and hen do’s to enjoy but they both soon begin to think that nobody is going to turn up. Are they both set for disappointment?

Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) did not get off to the best start when Frankie was hired at The Albert without Tina’s knowledge. But this week, the ice thaws between them and it seems like they may find common ground as the pair begin to bond. Is it the start of a new friendship?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.