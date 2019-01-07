New Doctor Who drama sees Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor take on Derek Jacobi’s War Master

Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor is set to go head-to-head with Derek Jacobi’s War Master in a new audio drama scheduled to be released in July and December 2019 – which should help fans get through a year without new episodes of the Jodie Whittaker-fronted Doctor Who TV series.

The first of two four-part series, The War Master: The Rage of the Time Lords, will see Jacobi’s Master venture “into darker terrain as he gathers his forces against the Daleks in one of his most nefarious schemes to date,” according to the BBC. It arrives on the 20th anniversary year of Doctor Who on audio. Listen to the trailer below.

Jacobi returned to the Doctor Who fold in 2017 in a four-part audio series titled The War Master: Only the Good, followed by another run of episodes, The Master of Callous, in December 2018. The audio dramas marked the first time he had reprised his Doctor Who role since his one-off appearance on the TV series in 2007.

McGann recently portrayed the Eighth Doctor in the 2016-17 audio series Classic Doctors, New Monsters.

Check out the titles of the four new episodes in The Rage of the Time Lords below:

1. The Survivor by Tim Foley

2.The Coney Island Chameleon by David Llewellyn

3. The Missing Link by Tim Foley

4. Darkness and Light by David Llewellyn