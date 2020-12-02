Amazon Prime Video is adding another action-packed drama to its growing selection with The Legend of El Cid, a series telling the story of Spain’s famous folk hero.

Set in Medieval times, the show follows Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, also known by the name El Cid, as he attempts to find a place in a monarchy that seeks to control him.

Inspired by real events from Spanish history, the show boasts Money Heist star Jaime Lorente in the title role and an Academy Award-winning composer in Gustavo Santaolalla.

Read on for everything you need to know.

When is The Legend of El Cid released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Legend of El Cid will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 18th December.

What is The Legend of El Cid about?

The Legend of El Cid will follow the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, a figure from Spanish history who remains hugely among citizens of his native country.

The series will see him struggle to find a place in the world as the monarchy of the time attempts to control him, with the trailer promising some epic medieval battles.

Is The Legend of El Cid based on a true story?

Yes, The Legend of El Cid is inspired by the true story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, although it remains to be seen exactly how faithful to the history it will be.

de Vivar lived from 1043 to 1099 and ultimately became a legend for his military leadership, fighting in numerous important battles throughout Spanish history.

Who is in the cast of The Legend of El Cid?

Jaime Lorente has bagged the role of the title character, hot off the success of his internationally popular Netflix series Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papel).

José Luis García-Pérez, Elia Galera, Carlos Bardem, Alicia Sanz and Jaime Olías also star.

Is there a The Legend of El Cid trailer?

Yes! Amazon Prime Video has released this extended look at the streaming series below:

The Legend of El Cid is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 18th December.