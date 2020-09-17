When is Ratched’s Netflix release date? Latest news on Cuckoo’s Nest prequel

Get ready to watch the iconic antagonist from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest as you’ve never seen her before.

Mega television producer Ryan Murphy is collaborating with writer Evan Romansky for Ratched, a new Netflix series that reveals the twisted origin behind the eponymous nurse.

Sarah Paulson takes the title role, well known to Murphy fans from her previous performances in American Horror Story and The People vs OJ Simpson, taking over from the breakout star of 1975’s film adaptation, Louise Fletcher.

Fans of the original may notice a large disparity between the two interpretations of Nurse Ratched, as Paulson adopts Murphy’s more stylised approach to storytelling.

Sex and The City’s Cynthia Nixon also appears in a key role and spoke to Radio Times about how excited she was to see a female antihero take centre stage.

She said: “In shows like Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, we can have male figures who are problematic to say the least, but we still love them. We’re only just starting to see that with female characters on television. Ratched is a prime example.

“At the centre of Ratched is a woman, played by Sarah Paulson, who is as much of an anti-heroine as a heroine. We love her and we embrace her in the story. And, much to our shock and horror, we empathise with her. It’s fantastic.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Ryan Murphy’s Ratched on Netflix.

When is Ratched released on Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Ratched will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 18th September 2020.

If you’re wondering whether or not to watch, check out our Ratched review.

Who is in the Ratched cast?

Showrunner Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix show will see him reunite with his American Horror Story collaborator Sarah Paulson, who also portrayed Marcia Clark in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J Simpson.

Leading the Ratched cast, she’ll be playing the cruel nurse who bags a job at a luxury psychiatric institution set up by Dr Richard Hanover, played by another AHS alum Jon Jon Briones.

The cast also includes Judy Davis as Hanover’s head nurse Betsy Bucket, who clashes with Ratched upon her arrival at the hospital and doesn’t trust her motives.

Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) and Hollywood legend Sharon Stone also have supporting roles, along with Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio as a local politician launching a new campaign.

Continuing the AHS reunion, Finn Wittrock will appear as serial killer Edmund Tolleson, who arrives at Hanover’s asylum to have his sanity assessed.

House of Cards star Corey Stoll, Teen Wolf’s Charlie Carver, Top of the Lake’s Alice Englert and Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo also appear.

What is Ratched about?

Rather than taking place in the 1960s, as was the case with the popular film adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched is set in 1947.

The prequel series will follow a younger Mildred Ratched, a nurse who eventually prides herself as the cruel ruler of an oppressive psychiatric ward.

As the Netflix synopsis says of the show: “The series is set to be an origin story of sorts taking us back to before Nurse Ratched had evolved to the monster by exploiting people in the mental health care system.”

Joining the staff at Lucia State Hospital, the early trailers have alluded to her manipulating the staff and patients, as she attempts to wrestle control.

Will Ratched connect with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest?

The first season will have no direct connection with One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, but there are plans to slowly build towards it over several seasons.

Star Sarah Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter: “Ideally, by the time we’re in season four, we’re in that story of the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

However, that relies on Ratched actually getting renewed by Netflix, which is no certainty given the streaming service has cancelled many shows in recent years.

Is there a trailer for Ratched?

In fact, there are two! Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Ratched at the beginning of August, which you can check out below:

The following month, Netflix dropped the second Ratched trailer, which seems to take on a more serious tone than the first.

Ratched will be released on Netflix in September.