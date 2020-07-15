Meet Darin Olien, the wellness expert in Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Netflix’s new series Down to Earth with Zac Efron arrived last week, with viewers tuning in to watch the former High School Musical star trek across the world in search of sustainable ways of living.

The eight-part docuseries follows The Greatest Showman star as he travels to Iceland, Puerto Rico, London and a host of other places to speak to top eco innovators and look for a “new perspective on some very old problems”.

While the majority of Down to Earth fans know who teen heart-throb Efron is, due to his starring roles in 17 Again and Bad Neighbours, the docuseries has a number of viewers keen to know more about his co-host and travel companion Darin Olien.

Here’s everything you need to know about Down to Earth presenter and wellness expert Darin Olien.

Who is Darin Olien?

Malibu-based Darin Olien, who co-hosts Down to Earth with Zac Efron and serves as an executive producer on the show, is described by The Greatest Showman star as a “guru of healthy living and superfoods” – but who is he and what exactly does he do?

The 49-year-old is a wellness expert and self-proclaimed “exotic superfoods hunter”, who wrote health guide SuperLife: The 5 Forces That Will Make You Healthy, Fit and Eternally Awesome in 2015.

Through his Superlife brand, Olien developed health and lifestyle app 121 Tribe and his own podcast The Darin Olien Show, which has featured guests such as reality star Brandon Jenner and Scrubs actor John C. McGinley.

Olien’s website also describes the health guru as a founder of Brazilian super nut Sarukas and nutrition shake Shakeology, as well as an advisor to green technology incubator P5 Energy.

The wellness expert is fairly active on Instagram (@_darinolien) and lives in Malibu, California with his dog Chaga – a German Shepard. In November 2018, his home burnt down during the Woolsey wildfire in Los Angeles and the Ventura Counties whilst he was out of the country.

He married American actress Eliza Coupe (Scrubs, Happy Endings) in 2014, however the pair divorced in 2018.

How does Darin Olien know Zac Efron?

According to Darin, Zac Efron reached out to the superfood guru after hearing him on wellness author Rich Roll’s podcast and after going for lunch together, their “worlds joined for this show”.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron is available to stream on Netflix.