Television has a long history of producing irresistible dramas about dysfunctional families and Greenleaf has tapped into that winning formula for its past four seasons.

Greenleaf follows the story of the eponymous family, who reside in Memphis, Tennessee and run a megachurch with a largely African-American membership base.

The family is led by Bishop James and Lady Mae, whose estranged daughter, Grace, suddenly returns home after 20 years when her sister mysteriously dies.

The Greenleafs are hiding a lot of shocking secrets which are slowly revealed over the course of the series and sometimes threaten the future of their church.

Produced by Hollywood icon Oprah Winfrey, the show is about to return to Netflix for its final outing, which will no doubt pack yet more surprising twists and revelations.

Here’s everything we know so far about Greenleaf season five on Netflix…

When is Greenleaf season 5 on Netflix?

In the US, season five of Greenleaf debuted on OWN on Tuesday 23rd June, but it looks as if UK fans might have to wait a bit longer for the final chapter.

There is no confirmed date for when season five will be hitting the UK version of Netflix, but we’ll update this page with more information as it comes in.

Greenleaf season 5 trailer

Here’s a first look teaser at Greenleaf season five, revealing what to expect from the final run of episodes…

Greenleaf season 5 cast: Who is returning?

The main cast includes Keith David (Community) and Lynn Whitfield (How to Get Away with Murder) as Bishop James and Lady Mae respectively, while Merle Dandridge (Sons of Anarchy) plays their troubled on-screen daughter, Grace.

Desiree Ross (Falling Skies) plays Grace’s own teenage daughter, Sophia, while Lamman Rucker (Meet the Browns) appears as her uncle Pastor Jacob, who has dedicated his life to the church despite his true dream being a career in baseball.

Rounding out the rest of the Greenleaf family are Kim Hawthorne (Da Vinci’s Inquest) as Jacob’s wife, Kerissa, and Deborah Joy Winans as youngest daughter, Charity.

I’ll continue Grace’s prayer of gratitude with my own. I’m so grateful to everyone who holds space with us to have the tough conversations, to mend our societal rifts. Thank YOU for watching, thank you cast, crew, writers, producers and, of course, @oprah. C u in 2020! #Greenleaf https://t.co/odU0FBW3HV — Merle Dandridge (@MerleDandridge) November 6, 2019

Beau Bridges (Homeland) joined the cast in the fourth season as the head of Harmony & Hope Ministries, looking to take the Greenleaf megachurch under his banner.

Notably, icon of film and television Oprah Winfrey appears in Greenleaf in a recurring role as Lady Mae’s sister, while also working behind-the-scenes as an executive producer.

