Frozen 2 is arriving on Disney+ in July – two weeks ahead of schedule

Good news for fans of Frozen 2: the sequel will be arriving on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland on July 3rd – two weeks earlier than had originally been planned.

The sequel, which became the second highest-grossing animated film of all time when it was released last year, was highly acclaimed and a huge hit with kids across the world.

Sign up for a seven-day free trial on Disney Plus, or subscribe for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month)

It follows Elsa and Anna and their eccentric companions Kristoff, Olaf and Sven as they journey into the unknown on a daring mission to save the kingdom of Arendelle and discover the cause of Elsa’s magical powers.

The film reunited the voice cast of the original film, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and featured a stellar original soundtrack including the Oscar nominated song Into the Unknown.

Meanwhile for Disney fans who just can’t get enough of Elsa and co, the streaming service will also be debuting a new documentary series titled Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – with a global premiere date of Friday 26th June.

The six-part series sees the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create such a highly anticipated film.

Disney Plus is already home to the original Frozen film in addition to short films Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Frozen Fever and miniseries Lego’ Disney Frozen – Northern Lights.

Frozen 2 and Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 join Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster movies, original content, and classic titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Frozen 2 will land on Disney Plus 3rd July.