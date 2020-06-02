Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Frozen 2 is arriving on Disney+ in July – two weeks ahead of schedule

Frozen 2 is arriving on Disney+ in July – two weeks ahead of schedule

Elsa, Anna and Olaf are coming to your living room from July 3rd!

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. ..©2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Good news for fans of Frozen 2: the sequel will be arriving on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland on July 3rd – two weeks earlier than had originally been planned.

The sequel, which became the second highest-grossing animated film of all time when it was released last year, was highly acclaimed and a huge hit with kids across the world.

It follows Elsa and Anna and their eccentric companions Kristoff, Olaf and Sven as they journey into the unknown on a daring mission to save the kingdom of Arendelle and discover the cause of Elsa’s magical powers.

The film reunited the voice cast of the original film, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and featured a stellar original soundtrack including the Oscar nominated song Into the Unknown.

Meanwhile for Disney fans who just can’t get enough of Elsa and co, the streaming service will also be debuting a new documentary series titled Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – with a global premiere date of Friday 26th June.

The six-part series sees the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create such a highly anticipated film.

Disney Plus is already home to the original Frozen film in addition to short films Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and Frozen Fever and miniseries Lego’ Disney Frozen – Northern Lights.

Frozen 2 and Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 join Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster movies, original content, and classic titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Frozen 2 will land on Disney Plus 3rd July. Sign up for a seven-day free trial on Disney Plus, or subscribe for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month). Check out our TV guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Tags

All about Frozen

From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and producer Peter Del Vecho—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and the music of Oscar®-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019. ..©2019 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

thumbnail_image001 (1)

How to watch Hairspray starring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for free

img01

Is HBO Max available in the UK?

Little Fires everywhere

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Mad_Max_Fury_Road

The best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video