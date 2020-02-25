Love, Simon TV spin-off moves to Hulu from Disney+

The TV spin-off of hit 2018 movie Love, Simon will now air on Hulu, switching from Disney+ where it was originally set to launch.

As Variety reports, the show will be called Love, Victor and will focus on a new student at the same school that was featured in the movie, Creekwood High School, delving into such tops as alcohol use and sexual exploration.

The first season will consist of 10 episodes and will premiere in June, with Annabelle Comes Home star Michael Cimino taking the lead role.

Love, Victor follows another recent Hulu series based on a film, High Fidelity, in moving to the platform after originally being slated for Disney+.

The show will also star James Martinez (House of Cards) and Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) with a script from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who will also serve as showrunners.

Nick Robinson, who played the lead in the film, is an executive producer and will also narrate the series.