  Lord of the Rings TV series casts Years and Years actor

Lord of the Rings TV series casts Years and Years actor

Maxim Baldry is the latest name attached to the Amazon adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's book series

Years and Years star Maxim Baldry has joined the cast of Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

The actor joins Will Poulter and Australian star Markella Kavenagh, who have been lined up to play lead characters Tyra and Beldor. The series will explore new storylines in Middle Earth in the years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit.

Writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay serve as show-runners, while Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman is on board as consulting producer. J.A. Bayona, who helmed last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will direct multiple episodes of the series.

Lord of the Rings fan? Then you’ll be pleased to know Amazon will push out five seasons as part of its rights deal.

Baldry played Viktor Goraya on Russell T Davies’ recent BBC drama series, which came after a stint on Hollyoaks as Liam Donovan. It is as yet unclear what his role will be in the Amazon series.

All about Lord of the Rings (TV series)

Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn in Lord of the Rings, SEAC, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

