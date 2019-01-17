Netflix finally makes Star Trek shorts available for UK users – but they’re extremely hard to find

The Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series ‘Short Treks’ has arrived in the UK for the first time – although Netflix has tucked all four episodes away from view and made them bizarrely difficult to find unless you know exactly what you’re looking for.

Beginning with the episode titled Runaway, the 15-minute mini-episodes are now available to watch internationally. But you have to locate them first.

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you’ll want to search for “Star Trek: Discovery” and then click for more info. Next to the tab “episodes”, you’ll find another tab called “trailers & more”. Click on this, and then scroll all the way to the right and – SUCCESS! – you’ll find four episodes: Runaway, Calypso, The Brightest Star, and Escape Artist.

Or you could just follow the links above. You’re welcome!

Star Trek fans are delighted – even if they’re having to step in and help people locate the elusive episodes.

Just watched all 4 Star Trek: Short Treks back to back and I absolutely loved them. My favourite has to Runaway with Ensign Tilly encountering Po. It’s superbly done. 2nd favourite is The Brightest Star. Saru is absolutely brilliant. 3rd is Calypso and lastly The Escape Artist.😊 pic.twitter.com/1W5sFCCaiq — Rashid Uzzaman (@rashiduzzaman82) January 17, 2019

Some good news I've only just discovered (if you excuse the pun) the Star Trek Discovery Short Treks are now on @NetflixUK. Would've been nice if you'd told me guys! — Andrew 🤔🐰 (@scrumpymoet) January 17, 2019

So it turns out the #ShortTreks ARE on @NetflixUK – they're just kind of hidden beneath S1 and the various trailers. Nice treat ahead of #StarTrekDiscovery Season 2! You're welcome… pic.twitter.com/jHbZp4YhbH — Daniel Jackson (@Danoogie) January 17, 2019