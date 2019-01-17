Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Netflix finally makes Star Trek shorts available for UK users – but they’re extremely hard to find

Netflix finally makes Star Trek shorts available for UK users – but they’re extremely hard to find

Want to watch the Short Treks mini-series? You're going to need some special instructions

Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY

The Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series ‘Short Treks’ has arrived in the UK for the first time – although Netflix has tucked all four episodes away from view and made them bizarrely difficult to find unless you know exactly what you’re looking for.

Advertisement

Beginning with the episode titled Runaway, the 15-minute mini-episodes are now available to watch internationally. But you have to locate them first.

If you’re a Star Trek fan, you’ll want to search for “Star Trek: Discovery” and then click for more info. Next to the tab “episodes”, you’ll find another tab called “trailers & more”. Click on this, and then scroll all the way to the right and – SUCCESS! – you’ll find four episodes: Runaway, Calypso, The Brightest Star, and Escape Artist.

Or you could just follow the links above. You’re welcome!

Advertisement

Star Trek fans are delighted – even if they’re having to step in and help people locate the elusive episodes.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Star Trek: Discovery

Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ep #201 - Pictured: Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rachael Ancheril as Lt. Nhan; Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham; of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Jan Thijs/CBS © 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.

Coming soon The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix in January

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

The Crown season 3 Helena Bonham Carter

Release dates Major Netflix TV shows coming in 2019

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things, Sonequa Martin-Green in Star Trek: Discovery and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones (Netflix, HBO)

The best sci-fi and fantasy shows coming to TV in 2019