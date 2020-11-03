Operation Christmas Drop release date – Netflix cast, plot and trailer

Christmas movie season is finally upon us and Netflix are kicking it off with a tropical rom-com treat that’ll allow you to vicariously travel whilst in lockdown.

Starring The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham and The Hunger Games’ Alexander Ludwig, Operation Christmas Drop follows an uptight congressional aide who is forced to miss festive celebrations with her family when her boss asks her to look into a closing a tropical military base.

Whilst there, she grows closer to a big-hearted captain who spends his Christmas dropping presents off to remote islands and tries to make a case for keeping the military base open.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s Operation Christmas Drop.

Operation Christmas Drop release date

Operation Christmas Drop arrives on Netflix on Thursday 5th November.

Operation Christmas Drop plot

Operation Christmas Drop follows Erica, a by-the-book congressional aide who is sent by her boss to investigate a tropical US Air Force base which has been using military cargo planes to drop gifts and supplies to remote islands on the holiday.

While her boss is determined the shut the base down, Erica finds herself warming to its big-hearted captain, Andrew Jantz, who tries to persuade her the benevolent tradition is worth keeping

Operation Christmas Drop cast

Operation Christmas Drop stars The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham as uptight congressional aide Erica, while The Hunger Games’ Alexander Ludwig acts opposite her as Captain Andrew Jantz.

The rest of the cast includes Virginia Madsen (Candyman, Sideways) as Congresswoman Angie Bradford, Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) as Daniel Sampson, Jeff Joseph (Get Shorty, Supernatural) as General Hatcher and Aliza Vellani (Riverdale, The Twilight Zone) as Erica’s sister Sally.

Trezzo Mahoro (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Brittany Willacy (Riverdale), Xavier de Guzman (The 100), Eileen Pedde (Juno) and Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) round out the cast.

Operation Christmas Drop trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Operation Christmas Drop in October, giving fans a first-look at the upcoming festive rom-com and the potential love story between Erica and Andrew.

Operation Christmas Drop arrives on Netflix on Thursday 5th November.