Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Jim Carrey’s well and truly back in the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer – but Sonic still looks weird

Jim Carrey’s well and truly back in the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer – but Sonic still looks weird

Reactions to the video game character's new look have been VERY bad

sonic movie

Remember Dr Robotnik? The portly Sonic the Hedgehog villain with enormous whiskers? If you don’t there’ll be little use looking at Jim Carrey’s well-groomed portrayal of the baddie in the new live-action trailer.

Advertisement

However, while Carrey only appears to be wearing Eggman cosplay, the sneak peek of his eccentric performance marks his first major comedy role in a film since the Dumb and Dumber sequel.

While Carrey is enough to get some fans excited, most have spotted a major problem with the trailer: Sonic himself. Voiced by Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation), the lightning-quick blue hedgehog looks weird. Very weird.

Not our words (although we’re thinking the same), but those of users that have shared their thoughts – and a lot of confusion – on Twitter.

And many aren’t keeping their hopes up about the film…

But despite Sonic’s speed, we’ve still got to wait until November for the blue blur to arrive in cinemas.

Advertisement

We’ll leave it up to you whether that’s a good thing or not.

Tags

All about Sonic the Hedgehog

sonic movie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Melissa Benoist in the Supergirl TV series (Sky, HF)

A Supergirl movie is reportedly in the works

Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

BBC Click interactive choice mockup 2

BBC to follow in Bandersnatch’s footsteps with new interactive TV experiment

Latest episode of the award-winning HBO series.

All the clues in Game of Thrones that foreshadowed the Battle of Winterfell’s epic ending