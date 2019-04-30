Jim Carrey’s well and truly back in the new Sonic the Hedgehog trailer – but Sonic still looks weird

Remember Dr Robotnik? The portly Sonic the Hedgehog villain with enormous whiskers? If you don’t there’ll be little use looking at Jim Carrey’s well-groomed portrayal of the baddie in the new live-action trailer.

However, while Carrey only appears to be wearing Eggman cosplay, the sneak peek of his eccentric performance marks his first major comedy role in a film since the Dumb and Dumber sequel.

While Carrey is enough to get some fans excited, most have spotted a major problem with the trailer: Sonic himself. Voiced by Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation), the lightning-quick blue hedgehog looks weird. Very weird.

Not our words (although we’re thinking the same), but those of users that have shared their thoughts – and a lot of confusion – on Twitter.

*thinks* does it look weird… but on the other hand.. I- What is this again? I'm speechless… #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/nqTtdqetfi — SmashYoshi/Icy – Call me one (@smashyoshult) April 30, 2019

So the Sonic movie looks awful then. How could they get the character design SO wrong? Eyes too small & wrong shape, human limb dimensions look weird, shoes too small, blue instead of tan arms… and too furry. He's not a cute kitten/chipmunk hybrid. #urgh #Sonic #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/s0r25zLacw — Paul Shaw (@paulshaw) April 30, 2019

This screenshot gets even worse when you realize that Sonic has darker hair around his mouth, making it look like he somehow has facial hair despite being almost all fur. You're welcome #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/hfNxU0OVkt — Skinny Mario (@StarsOWonder) April 30, 2019

LMAO SAME REACTION I WOULD HAVE TO SEEING SONIC LIKE THAT. 😂😂😂 #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/v0fFFIn6dR — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) April 30, 2019

I can’t be the only one that thinks #SonicMovie looks like Peter when he turns into a monkey human in the 1st Jumanji movie 🤮 pic.twitter.com/4vc7k2F0az — Troy Barnies (@TroyBarnies7) April 30, 2019

And many aren’t keeping their hopes up about the film…

Famous last words. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/i7s8uOlCpQ — Kermit The First of His Name (@CuckKermit) April 30, 2019

Nintendo: You will never make a movie as bad as the Mario Bros Movie Sega: Hold my beer#SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/eK7RWBPzG5 — Dave (@Roy2Dave) April 30, 2019

But despite Sonic’s speed, we’ve still got to wait until November for the blue blur to arrive in cinemas.

We’ll leave it up to you whether that’s a good thing or not.