A de-aged Will Smith fights himself in first Gemini Man trailer

Remember the scene in Logan where an aged Hugh Jackman fights off a younger clone of himself in one of cinema’s most epic fight scenes? Don’t you think it would have been better if Jackman was replaced with Will Smith in that movie? Okay, us neither, but that’s the film we’re getting anyway with Ang Lee’s Gemini Man.

Instead of playing the adamantium-clawed Logan, Smith plays elite assassin Henry Brogan*, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious fresh operative who can seemingly predict his every move. And, would you believe it, this young gun turns out to be a clone of Smith (who will definitely remind you of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air).

Thanks to some stunning visual effects – similar to those that digitally de-aged Samuel L Jackson in Captain Marvel – Smith is set to play both roles.

The reason the two clones are at loggerheads? As the trailer for the blockbuster soon tells us, the younger version of Brogan was created by a man named Clay Verris (Clive Owen) for seemingly shady purposes.

Gemini Man also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) and was co-penned by Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff.

*We would say this is Smith’s most brilliantly ridiculous character name to date, but then we remembered Cypher Raige from After Earth.

Gemini May is released in cinemas 11th October 2019