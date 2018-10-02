The first reactions to Tom Hardy’s Venom are in and “it’s… not a complete disaster?”

After months of build-up, the first reactions for anti-superhero movie (and Spider-Man spin-off) Venom are in from the US premiere – and it’s fair to say that opinions are quite mixed.

While many praised the offbeat performance of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and his interactions with alien symbiote Venom – also played by Hardy – most who attended the premiere also seemed to think the movie was a little stuck in the past, trying to adapt superheroes to screen while ignoring the lessons of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Full reviews will be out of embargo on Wednesday 3rd October, but for now here’s what people are saying about Venom, split up into three handy categories.

The Good(ish)

#Venom is a one-man buddy film bonded with an antihero origin story. And Tom Hardy pulls it off like only he can pic.twitter.com/d2AblUvWjF — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) October 2, 2018

Tom Hardy's performance in #Venom is either Johnny Depp in the first PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN or Chris Klein in STREET FIGHTER: THE LEGEND OF CHUN-LI. Either way, it's not boring. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 2, 2018

Action-sequences and Eddie and Venom's odd relationship are the highlights of #Venom but if Sony wants to move forward with a universe, it needs to just keep the few parts that work and scrap the large portion which does t. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 2, 2018

#Venom wasn’t as bad as everyone was saying it was going to be. Tom Hardy is and always will be a great actor, and I laughed a lot — but I’m not sure whether that was intentional or not. Post-credit scene is 🔥 — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) October 2, 2018

#Venom was surprisingly funny! I had a freaking great time watching it. Despite some problems, it did right by its main character, Eddie Brock/Venom. People forget that he's always had a weird sense of humor in the comics, and that humor is fully on display in the movie! pic.twitter.com/20ufNrbGU4 — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) October 2, 2018

I’m *fascinated* with VENOM. The cast seems to all know they’re in a darker superhero movie, except Tom Hardy who is basically remaking Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar. I kinda loved watching this movie, in a Rocky Horror type of way. At one point Tom Hardy and Venom make out. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 2, 2018

The Bad

It's…not a complete disaster? At least I was never mad watching it? But it is an excruciatingly surreal experience. The humor, the story beats, everything right down to the Eminem theme song feels like it emerged Kimmy Schmidt style from a sealed off early 00s bunker. — The Mothmeg 🔜 NYCC (@rustypolished) October 2, 2018

Significant chunks of #Venom don’t work *at all* but there is some serious charm to the Eddie/Venom relationship. Not sure I had the intended reactions to some scenes but fun is fun – even when it’s totally ridiculous, right? It’s too bad they didn’t go for the R rating though. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) October 2, 2018

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and #Venom has some really entertaining moments. A clunky script without nuance bogs the #Venom down, preventing it from choosing between being gritty, funny, or something unique. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 2, 2018

The Ugly

Sorry to say that #Venom is pretty much a complete failure – a tonal mess that feels 15 years old, ignoring the storytelling strides that the superhero genre has made in recent years. A few fun Venom-centric moments aside, it has nearly nothing to offer. Don't get your hopes up. — Tom Horrorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) October 2, 2018

Now that impressions can be shared: #Venom is pretty much this year’s Fant4stic. Everyone except for Hardy is coasting through their performance… I would hate to have to do press for this movie. #Venom #TomHardy — Tread Talks (@treadtalks) October 2, 2018

#Venom is Catwoman level bad, with Tom Hardy's worst performance since This Means War.

DON'T SEE THE MOVIE! — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2018

Clearly, Venom has some good qualities – Tom Hardy’s performance seems more or less a consistent highlight – but it remains to be seen whether diehard fans and more casual audiences will take this new, darker superhero movie to heart (or whether Venom would just rip out their heart and eat it anyway).

Venom is released in UK cinemas on Friday 5th October