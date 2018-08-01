Han Solo’s Empire Strikes Back jacket tipped to fetch up to £1 million at props auction

And if you can't quite stretch to a cool million, there are other Star Wars items starting in the hundreds of pounds

A jacket worn by Harrison Ford in 1980 Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back is tipped to sell for between £500,000 and a cool £1 million when it goes under the hammer as part of an auction of movie props and costumes later this year.

Advertisement

The jacket, which Ford donned as Han Solo for scenes alongside the late Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, is one of a number of pieces of Star Wars memorabilia up for grabs, with Stormtrooper helmets from the first film, A New Hope, and the most recent, The Last Jedi, and Anakin Skywalker’s lightsabre expected to fetch between £30K and £100K, while fans with a little less cash to splash are likely to be able to pick up lots including a Last Jedi crew jacket for a few hundred pounds.

More Harrison Ford-related items come from his other most famous role, Indiana Jones, with Indy’s bullwhip from The Temple of Doom and his trademark fedora hat from Raiders of the Lost Ark also available.

Other notable pieces from the 600-plus collection include Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To the Future Part II and the board game from Jumanji.

Organised by Prop Store, the event is the UK’s largest annual live auction of film and TV memorabilia and is expected to raise in excess of £3.5 million. Held at London’s BFI IMAX in Waterloo and live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding, it takes place on Thursday 20th September.

A free preview exhibition at the IMAX will be open to the public in the run up to the auction, from Thursday 6th September.

Advertisement

Top auction items with estimated sale prices