Star Wars plans standalone movie with Boba Fett

Boba Fett, the universe’s finest bounty hunter (excluding the whole Sarlacc pit fiasco), will be the subject of a new Star Wars anthology film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Logan director James Mangold will write and direct the standalone movie about the man in the Mandalorian armour.

We don’t know when the movie will be set and no actor has been linked to the role so far. Temuera Morrison who played Jango Fett, Boba’s father/clone in the prequels, has previously said he would be interested in reprising the part. But at age 57, Morrison may not be a good fit if the movie told the story of a younger version of the character.

Daniel Logan, the actor who played a child version of the bounty hunter in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, is only 30 years old and is still acting. But considering that any new Star Wars films won’t want to associate themselves too closely with the poorly-received prequels, it’s likely a brand new Boba will be cast.

Whoever Disney hand the green helmet to, don’t expect them to say too much in the movie: in the original trilogy, the character only had four lines, originally delivered by actor Jason Wingreen before they were dubbed over by Morrison in 2002.

Despite his quiet nature, the mercenary became a favourite after he appeared in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back as the man who brings Han Solo (frozen in carbonite) to crime lord Jabba the Hutt. His appearance in 1983’s Return of the Jedi wasn’t as menacing, though: a partially blind Han Solo inadvertently knocked Boba into the dreaded Sarlacc pit.

Of course, Boba Fett might not be the only Star Wars character besides Han Solo to be gifted a stand-alone film: it’s been speculated Disney is also developing a film centred on Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Now we just need a Darth Maul and Yoda movie too. Perfect, that would be.

Solo: A Star Wars story is in UK cinemas now